Sometimes it just feels good to unwind and get immersed into a great series with some steamy scenes. And Netflix has a plethora of Web shows that only has steamy scenes but also riveting plots. So if you want to indulge yourself in a marathon of some of the shows that have scintillating scenes, check out our list.

Outlander

The historical drama television series is based on Diana Gabaldon’s novel of the same name. The series follows the story of former WWII nurse Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe) who accidentally travels back to 1743, Scotland, where, in order to survive, she must marry Highlander Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan). Steamy scenes between the two are just fantastic. So far five seasons are streaming on Netflix.

Sense 8

American science fiction drama is about a group of eight people with a psychic connection. The Netflix series has just as many action scenes as much as intimate scenes. While there are only two seasons streaming on the platform, it doesn’t hold back on primary characters’ primal desires. So get ready to watch some of the intense episodes of the series.

Elite

Created by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona, its a Spanish thriller teen drama currently streaming on Netflix. The storyline of the series is three working-class teens enrol in an exclusive private school in Spain, where only the wealthy students study. However, a clash occurs between the working-class students and wealthy students that leads to murder. You don’t know who’s dead or who did it. There’s also a coming of age party, a lot of alcohol, and some intense, steamy scenes.

The Tudors

Fans who like Game of Thrones may also like The Tudors. The series based on the Tudor dynasty in 16th-century England. Since it’s a historical drama, there’s lots of violence and lots of steamy scenes. Currently, four seasons are streaming on Netflix.

Dark Desire

As the name suggests, the series has a copious amount of steamy scenes, to keep you wanting for more. It’s a Mexican thriller drama that gives the dark and creepy vibe. Reportedly, it was the biggest debut of a non-English language show on Netflix. Nearly, thirty-five million households tuned in during the first four weeks of the release. So it’s best you buckle up and start catching up.

