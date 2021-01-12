Bridgerton is currently one of the most talked-about Television series. You might have heard from a thousand people that it’s the royal version of Gossip Girl. With today’s content, there’s a lot more intimate and s*x scenes in this show. Most of them feature Regé-Jean Page (Simon) & Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne).

Season 1 of Chris Van Dusen’s show mostly revolved around Daphne. It was her debutante year and given her charm, even the Queen knew she would find her match. But how the story turns around with the Duke, Simon is a whole fantasy in itself.

Phoebe Dynevor got into a conversation with Harper’s Bazaar last month. She spoke in details about wanting to do something like Bridgerton since years now. Not just that, the actress also opened up about shooting the intimate scenes with Regé-Jean Page. Phoebe revealed that they had been rehearsing it for weeks in front of the intimacy coordinator.

Talking about her chemistry with Regé-Jean Page, Phoebe Dynevor began, “We have an intimacy coordinator. So, we blocked and rehearsed all the intimacy scenes weeks and weeks before we started to do things. I think that was really beneficial to us as well. Because by the time we got to set, we knew what we were doing. We felt really comfortable. We knew each other, we’d already formed that relationship. We were very lucky to have all that time”

She continued, “It really was like shooting a stunt, it looked real, but we’ve got padding on. The angles are very … I mean, I’ve shot intimacy scenes before in the past without any of that. And I can’t believe really how new this all is, because it just changed the game. We felt super safe and it just meant that when we got on set, we already knew exactly what we’re doing. We’d blocked it all so specifically. I knew exactly where his hand was going to go at what point. So it just meant that there wasn’t any room for a director to go, “Oh, I want to see this now.”

