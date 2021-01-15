Actor Milind Soman has time and again found himself in controversies either because of his n*de photoshoot and pictures or his marriage to Ankita Konwar. For those who do not know, there is a vast age difference between Milind and Ankita. The age difference between the two is 26 years.

Advertisement

The actor and fitness enthusiast has time and again spoken up about this difference, but it still hasn’t stopped him from being asked it again. Recently, Milind was asked something different, and his answer is something you ought to read.

Advertisement

While in a conversation with Rediff.com, Milind Soman was asked about his marriage and if having a younger partner has decreased the chances of cheating. Responding to them, he said that there are far more critical things in a relationship than s*x. He even added that people cheat on their partners when they do not get enough emotional support that they need.

Talking to the publication, Milind Soman said, “I think it has to do with the person, and what is important to you. The relationship is not about s*x really, it’s about the relationship itself. It is something that is satisfying. I don’t think s*x is all that important, it’s the relationship that is important. The closeness is important. The warmth is important. The sharing is important. If you don’t have that in a relationship, it’s not one. You might have great s*x, but it’s not a relationship. I think people stray when they don’t get the emotional support they need to lead their life.”

During a promotional video earlier, Milind addressed the age gap between him and Ankita Konwar saying that the age difference between him and his mother is also the same. He added, “Conventionally, society has created these barriers for people when they fall in love. These are the people who should be together, these are the people who should get together. Those are based on many things – race, religion, country, gender…I think there should not be any barriers. I think everybody should be free to choose who they love and who they like and that should be based just on feelings that they have in the heart, it should have nothing to do with the society.”

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi Releasing On Holi, Announcement To Be Made Soon?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube