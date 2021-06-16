A new movie announcement of Salman Khan is always an exciting event for the fans. They can never get enough of the superstar and would always want to see more of him. It was recently reported that the actor is very much interested in the Hindi remake of Thalapathy Vijay’s recently released film, Master. But it looks like that is not happening anytime soon. No! there is nothing to be upset about, as Khan has something exciting lined up. The Dabangg actor is on fire and ready to surprise everyone with yet another action flick with Raj Kumar Gupta.

Reportedly Salman is in advanced talks with acclaimed director Rajkumar for an action thriller. It is going to be based on some incredible true events for the pages of Indian History. Keep scrolling further to know more about this scoop.

According to reports in Pinkvilla, a source close to the development revealed, “Raj Kumar Gupta has been in conversations with Salman Khan and his team for a while now and things seem to have finally fallen in place. Salman has loved the world that Gupta has created and is very eager to explore it soon. The two are in advanced talks for this project, in-fact, if everything goes as planned, the director will jump into the pre-production stage within the next two months,”

It is said to be an original story that is also written by Raj Kumar Gupta himself. All through the lockdown, the director has been researching, developing, and fine-tuning the screenplay with his team of writers, and multiple meetings with Salman Khan have already taken place.

“It’s his pet project, essentially a thriller with bits of action in the narrative that stems from the screenplay. The story, centred around the protagonist, demands the presence of a superstar with a certain amount of aura, and there’s no one better than Salman to pull off this flamboyant character. It marries content with action, drama and most importantly, thrills,” the source added.

“Salman Khan will wrap up shooting for Tiger 3 by the end of this year, following which, he moves on to the Sajid Nadiadwala production, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali directed by Farhad Samji. The makers are toying around with the idea of changing the title to Bhaijaan. After wrapping up Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Salman will certainly move on to the Raj Kumar Gupta film, an action thriller, based on true events,” the source informed, adding further that, if at all Master happens, it would be after this Raj Kumar Gupta film.

“Salman is still waiting for the creative team of Master to come up with a story draft for Hindi sensibilities. While he has loved the character of JD, he has asked the makers to draft a completely fresh screenplay, as he isn’t too keen on doing an outright remake at the moment. The rewriting process will take time and he will take a call based on how the final script shapes up,” the source concluded.

