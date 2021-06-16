Farhan Akhtar's Toofan Gets A Release Date, Better Get Your Gloves On!

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Farhan Akhtar, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and presented by Amazon Prime Video, Toofaan also stars Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. There is good news for all the fans as the countdown for the release date has begun.

This film will stream on Amazon Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories starting July 16th, 2021

Amazon Prime Video today announced the premiere date for Toofaan, the highly anticipated inspiring sports drama featuring Farhan Akhtar on the streaming platform. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and produced by Excel Entertainment (RiteshSidhwani and Farhan Akhtar) and ROMP Pictures (RakeyshOmprakash Mehra), the film is poised to be the biggest sports drama of the year.

Fans in India and across 240+ countries and territories worldwide can enjoy this exciting film starting 16th July only on Amazon Prime Video. This film stars Farhan Akhtar in the lead role along with Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal, Dr. Mohan Agashe, DarshanKumaar and Vijay Raaz.

After the successful collaboration of Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the dynamic duo return to pack a punch with Toofaan. This motivational story revolves around the life of Ajju an orphan boy born in Mumbai’s Dongri who grows up to be a local goon. His life changes when he meets a bright and compassionate young woman Ananya, whose belief in him motivates him to find his passion as he embarks on his journey to becoming Aziz Ali, a boxing champion.

Farhan took to his Twitter and announced the release date.

Toofaan brings alive the exhilarating nature of boxing as a sport while narrating a riveting tale that follows the journey of a common man as he navigates through the ups and downs of life to achieve his dreams. It is a story about resilience, passion and perseverance and the drive to succeed.

Get ready for an extraordinary and inspiring journey with the World Premiere of this film on Amazon Prime Video starting July 16th.

