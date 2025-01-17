The Tamil action-drama Vanangaan was released into the theatres on January 10, 2025. The movie has been witnessing a moderate pace at the box office, mainly staying at the lower levels. Let us look at its box office performance on its 7th day.

Vanangaan Box Office Collection Day 7

On its 7th day, the Arun Vijay starrer saw a dip of almost 21%. The movie earned around 74 lakhs, whereas it had amassed 94 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 6.38 crores.

At the same time, the gross collection comes to 7.52 crores. The movie is inching towards 10 crores slowly and needs an upward graph when it comes to the day-wise collection. On its 5th day, the film witnessed a collection of 1.1 crores. However, after that, the day-wise collections have gone below 1 crore, which is not very favorable for the movie.

Vanangaan also needs a favorable word of mouth which will also result in some boost in the collection. The Arun Vijay starrer had opened at 90 lakhs which was itself not a very satisfying opening. Even the Sankranti holiday did not benefit the collection of the film.

It has also been facing a tough competition from the other South releases like Game Changer, Daaku Maharaaj, Marco, Identity, and Rekhachithram. The movie needs to at least cross 10 crores in the coming week to secure a decent number. It will be interesting to see whether there is an improvement in the collection in the coming days.

About The Movie

Apart from Arjun Vijay, Vanangaan also stars Ridha, Roshni Prakash, P Samuthirakani, and Mysskin in the lead roles. The film has been directed by Bala. The music has been composed by CV Prakash Kumar and Sam CS.

