The Malayalam crime thriller Pravinkoodu Shappu was released on Thursday (January 16) into the theatres. The movie saw a decent opening collection on its first day. Let us take a look at its box office performance.

Pravinkoodu Shappu Box Office Collection Day 1

On its opening day, the Basil Joseph starrer saw a good start of 1.35 crores. Given a reportedly modest budget of the film of below 10 crores and a stiff competition at the box office, it has witnessed a stable opening. However, the upcoming days are crucial, and the film needs to see an upward graph in the collection to secure a decent number.

Pravinkoddu Shappu opened with a mixed response from the masses and the critics alike. It needs a positive word of mouth from to witness a boost in the collections. It will be interesting to see whether the film manages to pick up pace on its second day It is important that the Basil Joseph starrer sees a day-wise collection of above 1 crore.

However, while the film has seen a good start, it might also face a tough competition from the recent South releases. Apart from films like Game Changer and Daaku Maharaaj, there are Mollywood releases like Marco, Rekhachithram, and Identity, which are going rock solid at the box office. Hence, the film needs to sustain this tough challenge at the box office.

About The Film

Apart from Basil Joseph, Pravinkoodu Shappu also stars Soubin Shahir, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abusamad, Chandni Sreedharan, and Suresh Chandra Menon in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by Sreeraj Sreenivasan. The music has been composed by Vishnu Vijay.

