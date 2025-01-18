Mufasa: The Lion King has regained its #1 after earning winning numbers at the box office in North America on Thursday. The movie is one step closer to entering the top 10 list of highest-grossers at the US box office by surpassing Will Smith starrer Bad Boys: Ride or Die, aka Bad Boys 4, and Jack Black’s Kung Fu Panda 4. Scroll below for the deets.

Mufasa is both the prequel and sequel to the 2019 blockbuster The Lion King. It is the story of Simba’s father, Mufasa. The Disney feature was directed by Barry Jenkins and has an estimated budget of $200 million.

Bad Boys 4, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, was released in June last year, and Kung Fu Panda 4 came out in March. Smith’s film collected a solid $193.57 million in the US, putting a smile on the exhibitors’ faces as they had little hope of it. Jack Black’s animated feature earned slightly more than that. Kung Fu Panda 4 collected $193.59 million at the North American box office. Mufasa: The Lion King has surpassed them to inch closer to the top 10 highest-grossers list in the US.

According to Luiz Frnando’s report, it collected a decent $878K on the fourth Thursday following its excellent hold in the US. The film dropped by 37.4% only from last Thursday despite losing 305 theatres last Friday. With that, the movie has reached $194.3 million in North America.

Mufasa: The Lion King has surpassed Bad Boys 4’s $193.57 million and Kung Fu Panda 4’s $193.59 million domestic hauls as the 11th highest-grossing film of 2024. It now needs to surpass Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire‘s $196.35 million haul to become the #10 highest-grossing film of 2024 at the US box office.

Meanwhile, Mufasa: The Lion King, released on December 20, collected $571.75 million at the global box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

