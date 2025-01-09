Sankranthiki Vasthunam, starring Venkatesh in the lead role, is just five days away from its release in theatres. Yes, it arrives on the big screen on January 14, and several factors are working in the film’s favor. At the North American box office, the film has a much lower target to achieve breakeven and looks comfortably achievable. But can it happen, considering the competition? Let’s discuss it below in detail.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the upcoming Tollywood action comedy also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Aishwarya Rajesh, Srinivasa Reddy, and others in key roles. Though Venkatesh’s last theatrical release, Saindhav, was a big flop, things are looking bright for his upcoming Sankranti release. The biggest factor working in the film’s favor is that the duo of Anil and Venky has worked really well in the past.

Anil Ravipudi and Venkatesh have worked together in F2: Fun and Frustration and F3: Fun and Frustration. Both were commercially successful, and there’s a strong chance of Sankranthiki Vasthunam’s box office success. However, it won’t be a solo ride as two big films are standing in front of it as a competition.

Ram Charan’s Game Changer and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj are arriving ahead of the Sankranti festive season and will take away many screens. Against such strong competitors, Sankranthiki Vasthunam will need solid word-of-mouth to be a successful affair. As far as the North American box office is concerned, the film has a target of $1.35 million to achieve breakeven. In Indian rupees, it equals 11.59 crores.

In the past, Venkatesh’s F2: Fun and Frustration has earned around 15.10 crores in North America. So, the target of 11.59 crores for his next isn’t huge. The only concern is the division of screens and audiences between the three Sankranti releases. Let’s see if he manages to recreate the magic and score a successful affair at the North American box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

