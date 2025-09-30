Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 3 is witnessing a steady pace at the Indian box office. The black comedy legal drama is currently aiming to surpass Kesari Chapter 2. It is all set to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025. Scroll below for the day 11 collection!

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 11

According to estimates, Jolly LLB 3 added 2.75 crores to the kitty on day 11. It witnessed a 20% drop compared to the 3.75 crores garnered on the second Friday. The net box office collection in India reaches 93.25 crores.

Including taxes, the gross total lands at 110.03 crores. Starting October 2, Subhash Kapoor’s directorial will face competition from Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari at the ticket windows. It will be interesting to see how Akshay Kumar starrer holds its fort amid the box office battle.

Take a look at the box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 74 crores

Day 8: 3.75 crores

Day 9: 6.50 crores

Day 10: 6.25 crores

Day 11: 3 crores

Total: 93.25 crores

Set to enter the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2025

Akshay Kumar is set to achieve new milestones as Jolly LLB 3 is around 1.23 crore away from beating Kesari Chapter 2. With that, the black comedy legal drama will also enter the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 (India net collection) below:

Chhaava – 615.39 crores Saiyaara – 337.69 crores Mahavatar Narsimha – 247.96 crores War 2 – 244.29 crores Housefull 5 – 198.41 crores Raid 2 – 179.3 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 166.58 crores Sky Force – 134.93 crores Sikandar – 129.95 crores Kesari Chapter 2 – 94.48 crores

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Summary Day 11

India net: 93.25 crores

India gross: 110.03 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 24: Less Than 1 Crore Away From Becoming Sanjay Dutt’s 6th Highest-Grosser!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News