Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 3 is witnessing a steady pace at the Indian box office. The black comedy legal drama is currently aiming to surpass Kesari Chapter 2. It is all set to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025. Scroll below for the day 11 collection!
Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 11
According to estimates, Jolly LLB 3 added 2.75 crores to the kitty on day 11. It witnessed a 20% drop compared to the 3.75 crores garnered on the second Friday. The net box office collection in India reaches 93.25 crores.
Including taxes, the gross total lands at 110.03 crores. Starting October 2, Subhash Kapoor’s directorial will face competition from Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari at the ticket windows. It will be interesting to see how Akshay Kumar starrer holds its fort amid the box office battle.
Take a look at the box office breakdown below:
- Week 1: 74 crores
- Day 8: 3.75 crores
- Day 9: 6.50 crores
- Day 10: 6.25 crores
- Day 11: 3 crores
Total: 93.25 crores
Set to enter the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2025
Akshay Kumar is set to achieve new milestones as Jolly LLB 3 is around 1.23 crore away from beating Kesari Chapter 2. With that, the black comedy legal drama will also enter the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025.
Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 (India net collection) below:
- Chhaava – 615.39 crores
- Saiyaara – 337.69 crores
- Mahavatar Narsimha – 247.96 crores
- War 2 – 244.29 crores
- Housefull 5 – 198.41 crores
- Raid 2 – 179.3 crores
- Sitaare Zameen Par – 166.58 crores
- Sky Force – 134.93 crores
- Sikandar – 129.95 crores
- Kesari Chapter 2 – 94.48 crores
Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Summary Day 11
- India net: 93.25 crores
- India gross: 110.03 crores
