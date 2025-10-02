Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla starrer Jolly LLB 3 has officially entered the 100 crore club. It is the 10th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025, and the successful run continues. Scroll below for a detailed day 13 report!

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 13

According to estimates, Jolly LLB 3 added 3.85 crores to the kitty on day 13, a slight growth from the 3.75 crores earned on the previous day. The net box office collection in India reaches 100.85 crores, which is around 119 crores in gross earnings.

Take a look at the box office breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection) below:

Week 1: 74 crores

Day 8: 3.75 crores

Day 9: 6.50 crores

Day 10: 6.25 crores

Day 11: 2.75 crores

Day 12: 3.75 crores

Day 13: 3.85 crores

Total: 100.85 crores

19th Akshay Kumar film to clock a century!

Jolly LLB 3 has emerged as the 19th Akshay Kumar film to enter the 100 crore club at the Indian box office. In 2025 itself, it is his third century after Sky Force and Housefull 5. The record-breaking spree continues as it is also his 6th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era.

Check out Akshay Kumar films in the 100 crore club below:

Housefull 2 (2012): 116 crore Rowdy Rathore (2012): 133 crore Holiday (2014): 113 crore Airlift (2016): 129 crore Housefull 3 (2016): 109 crore Rustom (2016): 128 crore Jolly LLB 2 (2017): 117 crore Toilet – Ek Prem Katha (2017): 134.25 crore Gold (2018): 105 crore 2.0 [Hindi] (2018): 189 crore Kesari (2019): 154.42 crore Mission Mangal (2019): 203 crore Housefull 4 (2019): 208.50 crore Good Newwz (2019): 205.14 crore Sooryavanshi (2021): 196 crore OMG 2 (2023): 150 crore Sky Force (2025): 134.93 crore Housefull 5 (2025): 198.41 crore Jolly LLB 3 (2025): 100.85 crore

4th century for Arshad Warsi!

The black comedy legal drama has also achieved a massive feat for Arshad Warsi, who’s clocked his 4th century. His previous three films in the 100 crore club are Total Dhamaal, Golmaal 3, and Golmaal Again.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Summary Day 13

India net: 100.85 crores

India gross: 119 crores

