Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla starrer Jolly LLB 3 has officially entered the 100 crore club. It is the 10th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025, and the successful run continues. Scroll below for a detailed day 13 report!
Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 13
According to estimates, Jolly LLB 3 added 3.85 crores to the kitty on day 13, a slight growth from the 3.75 crores earned on the previous day. The net box office collection in India reaches 100.85 crores, which is around 119 crores in gross earnings.
Take a look at the box office breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection) below:
- Week 1: 74 crores
- Day 8: 3.75 crores
- Day 9: 6.50 crores
- Day 10: 6.25 crores
- Day 11: 2.75 crores
- Day 12: 3.75 crores
- Day 13: 3.85 crores
Total: 100.85 crores
19th Akshay Kumar film to clock a century!
Jolly LLB 3 has emerged as the 19th Akshay Kumar film to enter the 100 crore club at the Indian box office. In 2025 itself, it is his third century after Sky Force and Housefull 5. The record-breaking spree continues as it is also his 6th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era.
Check out Akshay Kumar films in the 100 crore club below:
- Housefull 2 (2012): 116 crore
- Rowdy Rathore (2012): 133 crore
- Holiday (2014): 113 crore
- Airlift (2016): 129 crore
- Housefull 3 (2016): 109 crore
- Rustom (2016): 128 crore
- Jolly LLB 2 (2017): 117 crore
- Toilet – Ek Prem Katha (2017): 134.25 crore
- Gold (2018): 105 crore
- 2.0 [Hindi] (2018): 189 crore
- Kesari (2019): 154.42 crore
- Mission Mangal (2019): 203 crore
- Housefull 4 (2019): 208.50 crore
- Good Newwz (2019): 205.14 crore
- Sooryavanshi (2021): 196 crore
- OMG 2 (2023): 150 crore
- Sky Force (2025): 134.93 crore
- Housefull 5 (2025): 198.41 crore
- Jolly LLB 3 (2025): 100.85 crore
4th century for Arshad Warsi!
The black comedy legal drama has also achieved a massive feat for Arshad Warsi, who’s clocked his 4th century. His previous three films in the 100 crore club are Total Dhamaal, Golmaal 3, and Golmaal Again.
Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Summary Day 13
- India net: 100.85 crores
- India gross: 119 crores
