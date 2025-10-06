Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla led Jolly LLb 3 is now competing against Kantara Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The pace is bound to slow down, but it is very close to surpassing its predecessor, Jolly LLB 2. Scroll below for the day 17 update!

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 17

According to the estimates, Subhash Kapoor’s directorial added 2.20 crore to the kitty on day 17. It 26% jump in box office collection, compared to 1.75 crore garnered on the previous day. It is commendable that the black comedy drama witnessed growth despite strict competition from Kantara Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

The overall box office collection in India concludes at 108.10 crores. Including taxes, the gross earnings reach 127.55 crores. Jolly LLB 3 is reportedly made on a budget of 120 crores. It is very close to achieving the breakeven stage.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 74 crores

Week 2: 29 crores

Weekend 3: 5.10 crores

Total: 108.10 crores

Jolly LLB 3 vs Jolly LLB 2 Box Office

Back in 2017, Jolly LLB 2 concluded its lifetime in India at 117 crore net. Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi‘s latest outing is now only needs 8.90 crores away from beating its predecessor. With that, it will emerge as the highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Check out the Jolly LLB franchise at the Indian box office:

Jolly LLB 2 (2017): 117 crores Jolly LLB 3 (2025): 108.10 crores Jolly LLB (2013): 32 crores

Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 17

India net: 108.1 crores

India gross: 127.55 crores

Overseas gross: 28.40 crores

Worldwide gross: 155.95 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Worldwide Box Office Day 39: Enters 300 Crore Club – Creates History For Malayalam Cinema!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News