Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to create a stir at the box office and they have registered one of the best openings in term of occupancy for a romantic film in 2025. The romantic comedy helmed by Shashank Khaitan is getting good reviews at the box office and it is translating into numbers as well promising a good start!

3rd Best Occupancy For A Romantic Film!

It is the third-best romantic occupancy for a romantic film in the theaters. Also starring Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, Shashank Khaitan’s film has surpassed the morning occupancy of every single romantic film of 2025 except for Saiyaara and Dhadak 2.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Day 1 Occupancy

On the opening day, October 2, Friday, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari managed to register an occupancy of 14.7% for the morning shows. This witnessed a growth for the afternoon shows, which registered an occupancy of 38.9%. The night shows might witness a further jump in the theaters. Interestingly, the film also managed to surpass the opening day ocupancy of the last big Bollywood release. It was Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 3 that registered an occupancy of 13.6% for the morning shows.

The romantic comedy registered a ticket pre-sales of almost 50K on BMS, surpassing Son Of Sardaar 2, Jaat, Emergency, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and others.

Take a look at the morning occupancies registered by all the Romantic Bollywood films of 2025 on the opening day.

Saiyaara: 35.51% Dhadak 2: 15.02% Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 14.7% Bhool Chuk Maaf: 9.4% Metro In Dino: 8.64% Mere Husband Ki Biwi: 8.64% Param Sundari: 8.19% Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan: 5.87% Azaad: 5.7% Loveyapa: 5.65%

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

