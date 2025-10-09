OG, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, has dropped more than expected during the weekdays of the second week. After an earth-shattering start, the magnum opus was expected to mint strong numbers, but unfortunately, it started losing steam much earlier than expected. Still, in the recent development, it has managed to emerge as the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025 at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 14!

How much did OG earn at the Indian box office in 14 days?

Earlier, the Tollywood action thriller suffered due to mixed reviews and audience feedback, and now, it is facing stiff competition from Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1. During the second weekend, it made fair earnings, but on the second Monday, day 12, the collection dropped below the 1.7 crore mark. Thereafter, it displayed regular drops, earning 1.45 crores on the second Tuesday, day 13. On the second Wednesday, day 14, it earned an estimated 1.05 crores.

Overall, OG has earned an estimated 186.95 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic sum stands at 220.6 crore gross. From here, achieving a net collection of 200 crore is difficult.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 169.3 crores

Day 9 – 4.75 crores

Day 10 – 4.6 crores

Day 11 – 4.15 crores

Day 12 – 1.65 crores

Day 13 – 1.45 crores

Day 14 – 1.05 crores

Total – 186.95 crores

Becomes Tollywood’s top grosser of 2025

With 186.95 crores in the kitty, OG has surpassed the lifetime collection of Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam (186.9 crores) to become Tollywood’s highest-grossing film of 2025 at the Indian box office.

Take a look at the top 5 Tollywood grossers of 2025 (net collection):

OG – 186.95 crores Sankranthiki Vasthunam – 186.9 crores Game Changer – 136.92 crores Mirai – 94.17 crores Daaku Maharaaj – 91.11 crores

More about the film

Written and directed by Sujeeth, the Tollywood action thriller was released on September 25, 2025. It also stars Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy in key roles. It was reportedly made on a budget of 250 crores.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kantara: Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 7: Beats Kantara To Become 2nd Highest-Grossing Kannada Film, Secures A Super Hit Verdict!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News