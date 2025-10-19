Teja Sajja starrer Mirai has officially concluded its theatrical run. The fantasy action adventure gained the success tag and wrapped up as the 4th highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025 at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for the closing collection!

How much did Mirai earn in India?

Karthik Gattamneni’s directorial ran in theatres for almost 35 days. It concluded its domestic run earning 94.85 crore net. Mirai is Teja Sajja’s second highest-grossing film of all time. It is only behind the 2024 blockbuster HanuMan (201 crores). Including taxes, the gross earnings reached 111.92 crores,

The fantasy action adventure is also the fourth highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025. It left behind Kuberaa but could not surpass Game Changer (136.92 crores), Sankranthiki Vasthunam (186.90 crores), and They Call Him OG (192.98 crores*).

Mirai is a box office success!

People Media Factory had created the Tollywood film at a cost of 60 crores. In its lifetime, it enjoyed a return on investment of 34.85 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 58%. It is a box office success!

#2 Telugu film overseas!

Mirai has achieved another huge feat at the overseas box office. It surpassed Sankranthiki Vasthunam to emerge as the #2 Telugu grosser internationally with earnings of 35.42 crore gross. OG leads the race with its cumulative total of 65.25 crore gross so far.

Misses the 150 crore mark worldwide!

Mirai has raked in 147.34 crore gross worldwide. Teja Sajja starrer missed the 150 crore feat by an inch. However, it concluded its global run as the #4 Telugu film of 2025.

Check out the top 5 Tollywood grossers of 2025 at the worldwide box office:

They Call Him OG: 292.96 crores* Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 256.54 crores Game Changer: 191.81 crores Mirai: 147.34 crore Kuberaa: 138.85 crores

Mirai Worldwide Box Office Closing Collection

Budget: 60 crores

India net: 94.85 crores

ROI: 58%

India gross: 111.92 crores

Overseas gross: 35.42 crores

Worldwide gross: 147.34 crores

Verdict: Success

*theatrical run yet to conclude.

