Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1, with a gross collection of 703.37 crore worldwide, has managed to break many records and lead the mythological franchise to a 1000 crore total. Currently, the franchise is the second highest-grossing franchise of Kannada Cinema after KGF franchise. It would be interesting to see if Rishab Shetty surpasses this franchise to take the top spot!

KGF VS Kantara – The Franchise War

The KGF franchise, starring the Rockstar Yash, has grossed a worldwide collection of 1458.58 crore with two films. Meanwhile, the Kantara franchise starring Rishab Shetty, and directed by the superstar himself, stands at a total of 1112.74 crore currently, with two films. Currently, Yash is at a safe distance of 345.84 crore from Rishab Shetty’s franchise!

Will Kantara Chapter 1 Uproot KGF Franchise

It would be interesting to see if Kantara Chapter 1 continues to roar at the box office until it uproots Yash’s KGF Franchise, to become the highest-grossing franchise of Kannada Cinema at the box office. However, now, with the upcoming new releases, another 350 crore is a very tough target for the film.

Check out the breakdown of the kGF Franchise at the box office.

KGF Chapter 2: 1230 crore

KGF Chapter 1: 228.58 crore

Total: 1458.58 crore

Check out the breakdown of the Kantara franchise at the box office.

Kantara: 409.37 crore

Kantara: Chapter 1: 703.37 crore (17 days)

Total: 1112.74 crore

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the mythological epic after 17 days.

India Net Collection: 506.25 crore

India Gross Collection: 597.37 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 106 crore *

Worldwide Gross Collection: 703.37 crore*

* denotes estimated figures

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

