Tamil romantic action comedy Dude made a record-breaking start at the Indian box office. It surpassed Dragon to mark Pradeep Ranganathan’s highest opening of all time. The streak of success continues as it has witnessed a favorable jump despite the mixed early reviews. Scroll below for the day 2 collection!

Dude Box Office Day 2 Collection

Advertisement

According to Sacnilk, Dude earned 10 crore* net on day 2. It witnessed a slight jump compared to the 9.75 crores earned on the opening day. Tamil remains the dominant language, contributing to over 70% of the total earnings. The remaining sum comes from the Telugu belt.

The net box office collection after two days concludes at 19.75 crores. Including taxes, the gross total reaches 23.30 crores. Dude is reportedly made at a budget of 35 crores. Within 48 hours of the theatrical release, it has recovered 56% of the total cost. It is likely to cross the 30 crore mark in its opening weekend.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown (net collection):

Day 1: 10 crores

Day 2: 9.75 crores

Total: 19.75 crores

Dude vs Dragon Box Office!

Earlier this year, Pradeep Ranganathan delivered the superhit Dragon. The coming-of-age comedy drama minted 17.30 crores in the first two days of its theatrical run. Dude has surpassed that mark by a respectable margin.

In its lifetime, Dragon had accumulated 102.55 crore net in India.

At this pace, another century is loading for the Tamil star!

Dude Box Office Summary Day 2

Budget: 35 crores

India net: 19.75 crores

India gross: 23.30 crores

Budget recovery: 56%

Overseas gross: 8 crores

Worldwide gross: 31.30 crores

More about the romantic action comedy

Directed by Keerthiswaran, the ensemble cast features Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju, R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma, and Neha Shetty. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and was released in theatres worldwide on October 17, 2025, coinciding with Diwali.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Thamma Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (2 Days To Go): 60K Tickets Sold, Kesari Chapter 2 In Danger!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News