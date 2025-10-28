Pradeep Ranganathan’s romantic action comedy Dude is a worldwide success. It has crossed the 100 crore club globally and is the 5th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025. Even at the Indian box office, it has entered the top 5 Kollywood grossers and is all set to gain the hit verdict. Scroll below for the day 11 report!

Dude Box Office Collection Day 11

According to Sacnilk, Dude garnered 1.40 crores on day 11. It maintained a steady hold with a routine drop of 30% compared to 2 crores amassed on the second Friday. There’s competition from Dhruv Vikram’s Bison Kaalamaadan, but Keerthiswaran’s directorial is the leading choice of the Tamil audience.

The net box office collection in India surges to 66.80 crores. Including taxes, the gross total reaches 78.82 crores.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net earnings):

Week 1 – 56.5 crores

Day 8 – 2 crores

Day 9 – 3.4 crores

Day 10 – 3.5 crores

Day 11 – 1.40 crores

Total – 66.80 crores

Pradeep Ranganathan’s film has entered the top 5 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2025 in India, by surpassing Madharaasi (62.82 crores). However, beating Vidaamuyarchi (81.58 crores) for the 5th spot may not be possible, due to the considerable margin.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2025 (India net collection) below:

Coolie: 285 crores Good Bad Ugly: 153.75 crores Dragon: 102.55 crores Vidaamuyarchi: 81.58 crores Dude: 66.80 crores Madharaasi: 62.82 crores Tourist Family: 61.59 crores Retro: 60.50 crores Thalaivan Thalaivii: 59.31 crores Idli Kadai: 50.39 crores

Is Dude a hit?

The Kollywood romantic action comedy is made on a reported budget of 35 crores. In only 11 days, it has raked in returns of 31.80 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 90.85%.

As per Koimoi’s parameters, a film earns the hit verdict once it earns double its investments. This means, Dude only needs 3.20 crores in the kitty to attain the hit verdict. That feat will be achieved in the next 2-3 days!

Dude Box Office Summary Day 11

Budget: 35 crores

India net: 66.80 crores

India Gross: 78.82 crores

ROI: 90.85%

Overseas gross: 27 crores

Worldwide gross: 105.82 crores

Verdict: Plus

