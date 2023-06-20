Acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, who collaborated with Ayushmann Khurrana on the hit film ‘Andhadhun’, reveals that he is looking for a challenging film for them to work together again.

Sriram said: “Unfortunately, there is no sequel to ‘Andhadhun’ because the movie should end where it ends. Ayushmann is a superb actor and I would love to work on something as challenging for us.”

Ayushmann Khurrana too is eagerly waiting to work with his favourite director and at a recent event he expressed this saying: “I would love to work with Sriram sir again and again but that is in his hands. As soon as he tells me that he has something for me, I will be game to do it immediately.”

On the acting front, Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for the release of the film ‘Dream Girl 2‘.

