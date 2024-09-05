Stree 2 has created a storm at the box office. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s film is now the most profitable Indian film of 2024. The real benefits are being enjoyed by producers Maddock Films, who are delivering back-to-back successes and may clock 1000 crore earnings in 2024 alone. Scroll below for a detailed analysis!

Maddock Films has released three theatrical films so far: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (Valentine’s release), Munjya (June 2024), and Stree 2 (Independence Day release). You’d be surprised to learn that the producers spent a budget of only 160 crores on the three releases, which went on to yield massive profits.

Here’s a breakup of the budget for the 3 releases by Maddock Films in 2024 so far:

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (TBMAUJ): 70 crores Munjya: 30 crores Stree 2: 60 crores

Total: 160 crores

Interestingly, all three films have been successful. While Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was a plus affair, Munjya and Stree 2 are super-duper hits. Take a look at their box office collections:

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (TBMAUJ): 87 crores Munjya: 108 crores Stree 2: 520.73 crores (still running)

Total: 715.73 crores

Maddock Films Box Office Report Card 2024

When calculated, the three releases have brought 447% returns on investment for Maddock Films so far. Moreover, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film is poised to complete its box office run in the 600 crore club. The profit percentage will boost further as the horror-comedy flick achieves that milestone in its lifetime.

To achieve 1000 crores alone from 2024?

Maddock Films has three more releases scheduled for 2024 – Tehran (October 2024), Sky Force (October 2024), and Chaava (December 2024).

There is a possibility that Sky Force may be postponed to Republic Day 2025. However, if any of the other two films click with the audience, it will only need around 300 crores to help the producers achieve the 1000 crore box office milestone in 2024. Only time will tell if that happens!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 21: With 5 Crores More, History Will Be Recreated & Gadar 2 Will Be A Bygone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News