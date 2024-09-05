After Kalki 2898 AD and Stree 2, Indian cinema aims to hit the ball out of the park with The Greatest Of All Time. Venkat Prabhu’s directorial has arrived in the theatres today and is predicted to mint a worldwide opening of 100 crores+ gross. And with that, The GOAT, Thalapathy Vijay, will join the leagues of Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas. Scroll below for the exciting details!

The Greatest Of All Time is the penultimate film of Thalapathy Vijay before he forays into politics. The makers have gone all out with a massive 400 crore budget. Vijay has also become the highest-paid actor in Indian cinema with a staggering salary of 200 crores. Despite the huge cost, the makers claim they’ve earned profits via the pre-release business alone.

The GOAT Box Office Predictions

At the Indian box office, The Greatest Of All Time is sure to become the biggest opener for a Kollywood film in 2024. Previously, Indian 2 held the crown with collections of 26 crores net in India. Regarding the worldwide earnings, Thalapathy Vijay’s film is poised to make a 110 crores+ debut.

For the unversed, Thalapathy Vijay had previously delivered a 100 crore+ opener at the worldwide box office in the form of Leo. He will now become the third actor after Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas to have more than one film in the coveted club.

Take a look at the Indian actors with 100 crores+ openers at the worldwide box office:

Prabhas (5): Baahubali 2, Saaho, Adipurush, Saaho, Kalki 2898 AD

Shah Rukh Khan (2): Pathaan, Jawan

Yash (1): KGF Chapter 2

Thalapathy Vijay (1): Leo

Ranbir Kapoor (1): Animal

NTR Jr (1): RRR

Ram Charan (1): RRR

With The GOAT, Vijay has a high possibility of joining SRK and Prabhas with at least two openers in the 100 crore-coveted club.

