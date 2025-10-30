Thamma, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, has amassed a healthy sum before wrapping up its 10-day extended opening week. Despite a clash with Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and Kantara Chapter 1 running alongside, the film is dominating the number game among the Hindi audience, and it will soon reach the 175 crore mark. Before reaching 175 crores, it is set to enter Bollywood’s top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025 at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Thamma earn at the worldwide box office in 9 days?

The Bollywood romantic horror comedy entertainer benefited from the brand value of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe and decent word-of-mouth. In India, it is enjoying a smooth ride and has already crossed the first significant milestone of 100 crore net. As of now, it has amassed 119.5 crore net, which equals 141.01 crore gross after including GST.

In the overseas market, it has around 27.99 crore gross so far. Combining this with the Indian gross, the 9-day worldwide box office collection of Thamma stands at 169 crore gross. It is expected to close the 10-day extended opening week by touching the 175 crore mark.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 119.5 crores

India gross – 141.01 crores

Overseas gross – 27.99 crores

Worldwide gross – 169 crores

Needs less than a crore to surpass Jolly LLB 3

With 169 crore gross in the kitty, Thamma is inches away from surpassing Jolly LLB 3 (169.63 crores). The difference between the two films is just 63 lakh, which will be covered today, on day 10. By crossing Jolly LLB 3, it will enter Bollywood’s top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025 at the worldwide box office. It will also surpass Sky Force (174.21 crores) by today or tomorrow.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 10 grossers of 2025 at the worldwide box office:

Chhaava – 827.06 crores Saiyaara – 570.67 crores War 2 – 371.26 crores Mahavatar Narsimha – 320.79 crores Housefull 5 – 304.12 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 266.06 crores Raid 2 – 242.42 crores Sikandar – 211.34 crores Sky Force – 174.21 crores Jolly LLB 3 – 169.63 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

