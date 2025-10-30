Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles, was not part of the discussions before its release, but now, it is grabbing all the headlines due to its solid run. From the very first day, the film has been raking in impressive numbers, and within a few days, it emerged as a clean hit at the Indian box office. Now, it needs a couple of crores to secure the much-awaited super hit verdict. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 9!

How much did Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat earn at the Indian box office in 9 days?

The Bollywood romantic drama has maintained its pace really well after coming from the Diwali festive season. After the festive season, it benefited due to the weekend, and now, on weekdays, it is moving ahead at a good pace. On Monday, day 7, it scored 4.04 crores. On the second Tuesday, day 8, due to discounted ticket rates, it picked up and amassed an estimated 4.75 crores. On Wednesday, day 9, it saw a drop of 40% and earned 2.85 crores.

Overall, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has earned 59.98 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 70.77 crores. Today, on day 10, it is expected to earn 2.3-2.5 crores, thus ending its extended opening week at 62.28-62.48 crore net.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 10.1 crores

Day 2 – 8.88 crores

Day 3 – 7.1 crores

Day 4 – 6.41 crores

Day 5 – 7.55 crores

Day 6 – 8.3 crores

Day 7 – 4.04 crores

Day 8 – 4.75 crores

Day 9 – 2.85 crores

Total – 59.98 crores

All set to secure a super hit verdict!

Reportedly, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat was made on a budget of 25 crores. Against this cost, it has already earned 59.98 crores, thus making a return on investment (ROI) of 34.98 crores. Calculated further, it equals 139.92% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it’s a hit affair.

To secure a super hit verdict, the romantic drama must make 100% returns, which is possible at a net collection of 62.5 crores. Therefore, it only needs 2.52 crores to secure a super hit verdict.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

