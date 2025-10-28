Harshvardhan Rane is currently the man of the moment with his romantic tragedy Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat hitting it out of the park at the box office. The film stands at a total net collection of 52.38 crore at the box office in 7 days. However, the actor has hit a milestone, no other Bollywood actor has nailed in the last 5 years!

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat + Saname Re’s Box Office

In 2025, the actor technically had two releases. While the re-release version of Sanam Teri Kasam earned a total net collection of 35.55 crore, the actor earned a total of 87.9 crore till the time of writing this story! With less than 100 crore earnings in a year, the actor achieved a record that no one has post-COVID!

Harshvardhan Rane’s Box Office Glory!

With less than 100 crore, Harshvardhan Rane is the only Bollywood actor who has delivered two hits post-COVID! In fact, no other actor has achieved this feat. Harshvardhan matched Shah Rukh Khan’s record of delivering two hits post-COVID and in a single year with Jawan and Pathaan in 2023.

However, even Shah Rukh Khan delivered the hits with a cumulative earnings of more than 100 crore. With Sanam Re and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, the actor has delivered two hits in a single year post-COVID. EDKD is mounted on a budget of 25 crore, and with 52.38 crore box office collection, the film has churned out a profit of more than 109%, attaining a hit verdict for itself.

The next spot for the actor will be claiming a superhit verdict, and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat needs to earn a total of 62.5 crore to hit that mark.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

