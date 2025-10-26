After the recent cast announcement of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, the internet is buzzing as fans debate who truly rules—Shah Rukh Khan or Prabhas. In the first video asset of Spirit, Prabhas is hailed as “India’s Biggest Star,” but SRK fans are not convinced. Now, this fan frenzy is about to spill over into the box office in an unexpected showdown.

Shah Rukh Khan vs Prabhas: The Big Box Office Face-Off

Fans are already buzzing as two of India’s biggest stars prepare for an unexpected clash on the big screen. On October 31, 2025, Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Festival will hit theaters the same day as Prabhas’ Baahubali: The Epic, setting the stage for a showdown that promises drama, nostalgia, and massive box office numbers. The internet is already divided—will SRK’s charisma or Prabhas’ larger-than-life screen presence reign supreme?

Recently, the King of Bollywood announced that some of his iconic films will return to theaters as a special Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival. This will begin on October 31, 2025, in order to celebrate the actor’s 60th birthday on November 2, 2025. The festival is in partnership with PVR INOX and will also see international screenings in the Middle East, North America, UK, Europe, New Zealand, and Australia. Classic SRK hits will return to theaters, giving fans a chance to relive some iconic moments on the big screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Surprisingly, on the same day, Prabhas’ Baahubali: The Epic will be released nationwide. It is a combined version of the Baahubali first and second installments. The Hindi trailer released by T-Series has already garnered over 6.8 million views, proving the anticipation is sky-high. With both releases on the same day, it’s shaping up to be a record-breaking box office clash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baahubali (@baahubalimovie)

With SRK celebrating decades in Bollywood and Prabhas being the poster boy of epic Tollywood cinema, this collision isn’t just about numbers—it’s about fan pride, cinematic spectacle, and two generations of stardom coming together in a historic way.

When SRK & Prabhas Collided Before

This isn’t the first time these two stars have battled at the box office. Back in December 2023, Prabhas’ film Salaar and Shah Rukh’s Dunki locked horns at the box office. In that battle, Salaar outshone Dunki, as the film earned 615.26 crore gross, whereas the SRK film gained 470.60 crores gross in collections.

October 31, 2025, promises a cinematic showdown like no other, and fans are ready to choose sides. Whether it’s SRK’s timeless charm or Prabhas’ epic heroics, the box office is set for fireworks.

