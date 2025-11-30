Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal in key roles, is all set for a grand release next Friday (December 5). After War 2, it’s the true magnum opus of Bollywood in 2025, and expectations are high. Amid huge anticipation, the advance booking at the Indian box office is now open, and very early trends indicate a good pace. Keep reading to know how the film is faring in day 1 pre-sales!

The upcoming Bollywood spy action thriller is mounted on a huge scale and has already garnered attention due to its power-packed teaser and trailer, along with chartbuster songs. With things working in its favor, the film is expected to score big in pre-sales, and the bare minimum expectation is to sell tickets worth 10 crore gross for the opening day.

Day 1 advance booking report of Dhurandhar

As of 11:15 am IST, close to 1,900 shows have been listed for advance booking online. In this limited show count, Dhurandhar has sold close to 10K tickets so far for day 1. In terms of collection, it equals 34 lakh gross at the Indian box office. Pre-sales for the film began yesterday afternoon. So, within 24 hours, it managed to gross 34 lakh.

Speaking about only national cinema chains (PVR Inox and Cinepolis), Dhurandhar has sold around 7,800 tickets so far for the opening day. This is a good pace in limited pre-sales, and the film is likely to explode once full-fledged advance booking is open.

Aims to be among Bollywood’s top 3 opening-day pre-sales of 2025

The Aditya Dhar directorial is expected to open big at the Indian box office, and in day 1 advance booking, it is eyeing a spot in the top 3 highest day 1 pre-sales of 2025 for Bollywood. It’ll be interesting to see if it manages to beat Chhaava and grab the second spot on the list.

Take a look at the top 5 opening-day pre-sales of Bollywood in 2025:

War 2 – 21 crores Chhaava – 13.85 crores Sikandar – 10.09 crores Saiyaara – 9.4 crores Housefull 5 – 8.02 crores

