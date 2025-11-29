After spending over 50 days in theaters, the Hindi-dubbed version of Kantara Chapter 1 finally took an exit from theaters. Starring Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles, the Kannada magnum opus was released amid high expectations. Though it didn’t fetch epic numbers of above 400 crores or 500 crores, it performed brilliantly well for its cost and emerged as a huge success at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Reception of the film

The Kannada mythological action thriller was released on October 2, 2025. Upon its release, the film received positive reviews from all over. Apart from the performances, it was praised for its concept, grandeur, and overall ambitious execution. Even among the audience, it received favorable word of mouth. Such a reception helped the biggie to sustain several big films in the Hindi market and mint moolah.

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) concludes its run at the Indian box office

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) opened at 18.5 crores and continued the momentum for weeks. Eventually, it ended the glorious run by multiplying its opening-day collection 12 times, earning a huge 224.53 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, it equals 264.94 crore gross.

With this sum, the Rishab Shetty starrer ends its run as the second-highest Kannada film in Hindi. KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) is at the top with a whopping 434.62 crore net.

Box office verdict

The cost of Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) was valued at 60 crores. Against this cost, it earned 224.53 crore net in India, thus enjoying a return on investment (ROI) of 164.53 crores. Calculated further, it equals a staggering 274.21% returns. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a super-duper hit verdict.

Box office summary:

Cost – 60 crores

India net collection – 224.53 crores

ROI – 164.53 crores

ROI% – 274.21%

Verdict – Super-duper hit

More about the film

Kantara Chapter 1 is directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films. It is now available to stream online on Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Gustaakh Ishq Box Office Collection Day 1: Off To A Disappointing Start, Earns Less Than The Taj Story & Other 2025 Lows

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News