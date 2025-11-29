Gustaakh Ishq, starring Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles, got completely sidelined by the grand release of Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s Tere Ishk Mein on Friday (November 28). Tere Ishk Mein emerged as a much bigger phenomenon than expected, thus giving a little scope for Vijay and Fatima’s romantic drama. As a result, it couldn’t even earn 1 crore at the Indian box office on its day 1. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Gustaakh Ishq earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

The Bollywood romantic drama arrived in theaters in a limited show count. Since the film had low pre-release buzz, it would have been unfair to expect a good start; however, a collection of above 1-1.5 crore was still expected. Considering the positive reviews from critics and favorable word of mouth, the film had a scope to grow through evening and night shows, but the occupancy remained disastrous.

Gustaakh Ishq primarily caters to the audience in urban centers, but even there, Tere Ishk Mein dominated the show on Friday. Additionally, the film’s elite feel limited its appeal, resulting in just 50 lakh net coming in on day 1. Including GST, it equals 59 lakh gross at the Indian box office.

Since word of mouth is in favor, the film might display significant growth on Saturday and Sunday.

Earns less than The Taj Story and other Bollywood failures of 2025

With a start of just 50 lakh, Gustaakh Ishq opened lower than Paresh Rawal’s The Taj Story, which earned 1 crore on day 1. Among other Bollywood failures of 2025, it stayed lower than Mere Husband Ki Biwi (1.75 crores), Crazxy (1.1 crores), Ground Zero (1.2 crores), The Bhootnii (1.19 crores), The Bengal Files (1.85 crores), and Haq (1.75 crores).

More about the film

The romantic drama is directed by Vibhu Puri and also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi in key roles. It is produced by Manish Malhotra and Dinesh Malhotra under Stage5 Productions.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1: Registers Career-Best Opening For Dhanush; Beats 33 Bollywood Releases Of 2025

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News