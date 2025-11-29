Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, has exceeded all expectations on its opening day. In the advance booking stage, it was evident that the film was enjoying good demand among the audience, and now that the official number is out, everyone is stunned by its superb performance at the Indian box office on day 1. It also managed to pull off the career-best opening for Dhanush. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The latest Bollywood romantic drama built good pre-release buzz due to a powerful trailer and chartbuster songs. This buzz was clearly reflected in pre-sales and even through over-the-counter ticket sales, the film did wonders on its first day. Apart from Tier 1 and Tier 2 centers, the romantic drama also received support in mass pockets, which is truly impressive. Such a reception has helped the film to register one of the biggest Bollywood openings of 2025.

How much did Tere Ishk Mein earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

Backed by solid buzz on the ground level, which actually translated to theatrical occupancy, Tere Ishk Mein managed to score a fantastic 15.06 crores on its day 1 in the Hindi version. Including 75 lakh from the Tamil-dubbed version, the film has pulled off a solid start of 15.81 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, the collection is 18.65 crore gross.

Such a start is truly impressive, considering it’s a non-holiday release. With favorable word of mouth among the targeted audience, the romantic drama is now racing ahead with unstoppable momentum and is poised to leave a massive imprint at the box office in the days ahead.

Registers the career-best opening for Dhanush!

With 15.81 crores, Tere Ishk Mein has registered the biggest opening for Dhanush in India. The film has surpassed his previous best, Kuberaa, which earned 14.75 crore net on the opening day. In the long run, the romantic drama is expected to achieve some new milestones for the actor.

Beats 33 Bollywood releases of 2025

With a start of 15.81 crores, the Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer has surpassed the opening day collection of not 1 or 2 but 33 Bollywood releases of the year, including De De Pyaar De 2 (9.45 crores), Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat (10.1 crores), Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar (10.11 crores), Jolly LLB 3 (12.5 crores), Baaghi 4 (13.2 crores) and others. To know the opening day collection of other movies, visit Koimoi Bollywood box office verdict of 2025.

