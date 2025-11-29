Wicked: For Good is enjoying a magnificent run at the box office in North America. Its competition, Zootopia 2, has also landed in theaters, and before things get serious, the Wicked sequel has already achieved a major milestone at the domestic box office. It has already become the second fastest film of 2025 to cross this major milestone in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film was released in 4,115 theaters in North America. It has outgrossed Wonder Woman’s first Thursday collection by a considerable margin as well. Additionally, it was Thanksgiving on this Thursday, which will likely boost the film’s second three-day weekend in North America. The musical fantasy has surpassed the first Thursday collections of movies like Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone to become one of the biggest Thanksgiving Thursdays ever.

Wicked: For Good’s box office collection on day 7/Thanksgiving Day in North America

Wicked: For Good lost the top spot in the domestic box office rankings this Thursday, which also happened to be Thanksgiving Day in North America. According to trade analysts’ report, the Wicked sequel collected a solid $12.6 million [estimated] at the box office in North America. It has declined by 26.7% drop from Wednesday.

7th biggest Thanksgiving Thursday at the domestic box office

The Wicked sequel has surpassed Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’s Thanksgiving Thursday collections at the domestic box office. It has registered the 7th biggest Thanksgiving day in North America.

Moana 2 – $27.8 million Zootopia 2 – $19.7 million Wicked – $16.8 million Frozen 2 – $15 million The Hunger Games: Catching Fire – $15 million Toy Story 2 – $13.1 million Wicked: For Good – $12.6 million Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire – $12.4 million Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone – $12.3 million How the Grinch Stole Christmas – $12 million

Becomes the 2nd fastest 2025 film to cross $200 million in North America

According to the report, the Wicked sequel has crossed the $200 million milestone at the domestic box office. It is the second fastest film of 2025 to cross this major milestone at the domestic box office, and its current box office collection stands at $207.2 million.

More about Wicked: For Good

The Wicked sequel has crossed the $300 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It is expected to cross the $350 million mark globally on its second weekend. Wicked: For Good was released on November 21.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Zootopia 2 North America Box Office Day 2: Registers 2nd Biggest Thanksgiving Thursday Ever With Its $19M+ Collection!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News