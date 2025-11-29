Zootopia 2 is poised to achieve some significant milestones on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. It has recorded one of the biggest Thanksgiving Thursdays among Hollywood films ever. It has beaten Frozen 2 and other films to achieve this feat, but failed to outshine Moana 2. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film has received excellent ratings on the Rotten Tomatoes site. The critics gave it a 91% rating, and the audience gave it a 95% rating. The critics say, “Cleverly layering a thoughtful message onto another crackerjack caper while solidifying Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde as one of the most endearing buddy pairings in ages, Zootopia 2 more than justifies a return trip to the big city.”

Zootopia 2’s box office collection on day 2/Thanksgiving in North America

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Zootopia 2 collected $19.7 million at the domestic box office. The film dropped by 50.1% from Wednesday when it opened in the theaters. For the uninitiated, Thursday was Thanksgiving Day, and the film collected $59.2 million in its first two days. It has recorded one of the biggest Thanksgiving Thursdays at the domestic box office.

Recorded the 2nd biggest Thanksgiving Thursday of all time at the domestic box office

Zootopia’s sequel has surpassed Wicked, Frozen 2, and two of the Harry Potter movies to record the second biggest Thanksgiving Thursday of all time at the domestic box office. It is only under Moana 2’s $27.8 million Thanksgiving Thursday cume.

Check out the biggest Thanksgiving Thursdays ever at the domestic box office

Moana 2 – $27.8 million Zootopia 2 – $19.7 million Wicked – $16.8 million Frozen 2 – $15 million The Hunger Games: Catching Fire – $15 million Toy Story 2 – $13.1 million Wicked: For Good – $12.6 million Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire – $12.4 million Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone – $12.3 million How the Grinch Stole Christmas – $12 million

5th highest-grossing Thursday non-opening day for animations!

Zootopia 2 has also recorded the 5th highest-grossing Thursday non-opening day ever for animations at the domestic box office. Again, Moana 2 is at the top spot.

Moana 2 – $27.8 million The Super Mario Bros Movie – $26.6 million Despicable Me 2 – $24.5 million Despicable Me 4 – $20.4 million Zootopia 2 – $19.7 million

Projected opening weekend in North America

The Zootopia sequel is all set for a massive opening weekend at the box office in North America. It is currently tracking to have its three-day opening weekend between $95 million and $105 million. Meanwhile, its 5-day opening weekend is expected to be between $155 million and $165 million at the domestic box office. Zootopia 2 has been released on November 26.

