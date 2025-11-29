Andhra King Taluka, starring Ram Pothineni, Bhagyashri Borse, and Upendra, has managed to collect a fair to decent amount in its first two days at the Indian box office. On the opening day, the film managed to score over b. On the second day, the film witnessed a drop of over 20%, but it still managed to make a decent recovery of its budget. Keep reading for a detailed day 2 report!

The latest Tollywood entertainer opened to mostly decent reviews from critics. Ram, Upendra, and Bhagyashri have been praised for their strong performances. The film slows down a bit, but overall, it is being described as a decent one-time watch. Even among the ticket-buying audience, word of mouth has been more or less decent so far.

How much did Andhra King Taluka earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

Coming to the latest collection update, Andhra King Taluka earned an estimated 3.04 crores on day 2. Compared to day 1’s 4.15 crores, it dropped by 26.74% on Friday. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 7.19 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, it stands at 8.48 crores gross.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 4.15 crores

Day 2 – 3.04 crores

Total – 7.19 crores

Budget and recovery

Reportedly, Andhra King Taluka was made on a budget of 56 crores. Against this, it has earned 7.19 crore net in the first two days, thus recovering 12.76% of the budget. This is a decent pace of recovery, and now all eyes are set on how the film performs on its third and fourth days.

Since there’s some appreciation for the content, the Ram Pothineni starrer is expected to witness a good surge on its first Saturday and Sunday, thus concluding the 4-day extended first weekend with a healthy sum.

More about the film

Released on November 27, Andhra King Taluka is directed by Mahesh Babu Pachigolla. It also stars Rahul Ramakrishna, Rao Ramesh, and Murali Sharma in key roles. It was produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers.

