Revolver Rita, starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead role, has failed to leave any mark at the Indian box office on its opening day. Released amid low buzz, the film had poor occupancy throughout Friday, resulting in dismal numbers. It couldn’t even reach a respectable number and stayed below the 1 crore mark. With this, the film has registered the fourth-lowest opening for the actress in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Revolver Rita earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

The Kollywood black comedy crime film opened to mostly negative to mixed reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, the initial feedback has been underwhelming. Due to such reactions, the film struggled to display remarkable growth, particularly in evening and nighttime shows. Overall, it had an occupancy of just 14% on Friday.

Due to poor occupancy, Revolver Rita managed to earn just 65 lakh net at the Indian box office on day 1, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, the gross domestic collection is 76 lakh. Since word of mouth is disappointing, the film is unlikely to show a strong jump over the 3-day opening weekend.

Registers the 4th lowest opening for Keerthy Suresh post-COVID

With just 65 lakh coming in on the first day, Revolver Rita has registered the fourth-lowest opening for Keerthy Suresh post-COVID. It managed to surpass Good Luck Sakhi (42 lakh), Vaashi (25 lakh), and Raghu Thatha (22 lakh). It stayed below Siren (1.4 crores). Among 12 theatrical releases of the actress, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is ruling at the top with 47.4 crores.

Take a look at the opening day collection of Keerthy Suresh’s post-COVID releases (highest to lowest):

Sarkaru Vaari Paata – 47.4 crores Annaatthe – 29.9 crores Dasara – 23.2 crores Bhola Shankar – 16.25 crores Baby John – 11.25 crores Maamannan – 8.85 crores Marakkar – 6.37 crores Siren – 1.4 crores Revolver Rita – 65 lakh Good Luck Sakhi – 42 lakh Vaashi – 25 lakh Raghu Thatha – 22 lakh

