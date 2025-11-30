Dhanush and Kriti Sanon have made a fantastic arrival at the Indian box office with their romantic drama, Tere Ishk Mein. It surpassed Sky Force to score the 8th biggest opening in Bollywood in 2025. Aanand L Rai’s directorial has now entered the top 10 morning occupancies of 2025 on Sunday. Scroll below for the day 3 update!

Tere Ishk Mein Day 3 Morning Occupancy

According to Sacnilk, Tere Ishk Mein registered occupancy of 14.32% during the morning shows on day 3. It witnessed a favorable growth from admissions of 12.08% on the second day. There’s no significant competition as De De Pyaar De 2, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, and other releases are nearing their saturation. T-Series’ production is making the most of the opportunity.

The word-of-mouth is also positive, which will further lead to growth during the afternoon and evening shows. Kriti Sanon and Dhanush starrer has the potential to touch the 20 crore milestone and score its biggest day at the box office today. Fingers crossed!

Tere Ishk Mein scores the 10th highest morning occupancy in Bollywood on Sunday

The romantic drama is living upto the expectations. On day 3, it has axed Harshvardhan Rane’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat (9.99%) and Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De 2 (9.59%) among others to clock the 10th best morning occupancy in Bollywood in 2025.

Check out the top 10 morning occupancies of 2025 in Bollywood on day 3:

Chhaava: 49.82% Saiyaara: 38.70% Sky Force: 26.78% Sitaare Zameen Par: 25.6% Jolly LLB 3: 19.41% Housefull 5: 17.72% Kesari Chapter 2: 17.28% War 2: 16.27% Metro In Dino: 15.98% Tere Ishk Mein: 14.32%

More about the romantic film

Tere Ishk Mein features an ensemble cast of Kriti Sanon, Dhanush, Prakash Raj, Ravi Kishan, and Priyanshu Painyulli, among others. It is jointly produced by Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series Films. The romantic drama was released in theatres worldwide on November 28, 2025.

