De De Pyaar De 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R. Madhavan, is showing signs of fatigue, but it is managing to surpass some major Bollywood releases of 2025. Recently, it surpassed the collection of Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, and now, in a recent development, it has crossed Sunny Deol’s Jaat at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 14!

How much did De De Pyaar De 2 earn at the worldwide box office in 14 days?

Yesterday (November 27), the Bollywood romantic comedy entertainer completed two weeks in theaters. As per the latest collection update, it earned an estimated 1.5 crores on the second Thursday, day 14, in India. Overall, it earned an estimated 83.2 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, it stands at 98.17 crore gross.

Internationally, De De Pyaar De 2 has earned 22.9 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 14-day worldwide box office collection stands at 121.07 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 83.2 crores

India gross – 98.17 crores

Overseas gross – 22.9 crores

Worldwide gross – 121.07 crores

Beats Sunny Deol’s Jaat

With 121.07 crore gross coming in the first two weeks, De De Pyaar De 2 has managed to surpass the lifetime collection of Jaat (120.6 crore gross) at the worldwide box office. After achieving this feat, the rom-com is expected to add some moolah during the third weekend and enter the final stage of its theatrical run.

From its current position, the film won’t be able to reach the 150 crore mark. Now, it has less than a week to rake in as much as possible, as Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar is set for its grand arrival on December 5.

More about the film

De De Pyaar De 2 is directed by Anshul Sharma, and it also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Meezaan Jafri, Gautami Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta in key roles. It was made on a budget of 150 crores (including P&A).

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

