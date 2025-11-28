Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, has finally arrived in theaters, and it’s safe to say that the opening will be above the 10 crore mark (net) at the Indian box office. In fact, the film is expected to score well beyond 10 crores and surprise everyone with its day 1 collection, as it has already exceeded all expectations in the advance booking stage. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The latest romantic drama managed to build good buzz around itself in the pre-release phase, and all credit goes to a solid trailer cut and good music by AR Rahman. During Saiyaara and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, we saw how vital music albums are in drawing the initial crowd. Now, the same thing is happening with the Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer.

Tere Ishk Mein concludes day 1 advance booking on a solid note

After showing a decent pace in the first two days of advance booking, Tere Ishk Mein picked up well in the last 24 hours. As a result, it managed to sell close to 2.41 lakh tickets (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. Out of this, 2.14 lakh+ tickets have been booked for the original Hindi version, and 26.5K+ have been booked for the Tamil-dubbed version.

Overall, through day 1 pre-sales, Tere Ishk Mein has earned an impressive 5.65 crore gross at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. This is a strong number for a romantic drama and a non-holiday release. It ensures that the film will go beyond the 12 crore mark (net) on its opening day with the help of over-the-counter ticket sales.

Records Bollywood’s 7th best opening-day pre-sales in 2025

With 5.65 crore gross, the Aanand L Rai directorial has registered the 7th best opening-day pre-sales of Bollywood in 2025. It managed to cross Sitaare Zameen Par, Sky Force, and Baaghi 4.

Take a look at the top 10 opening-day pre-sales of 2025:

War 2 – 21 crores Chhaava – 13.85 crores Sikandar – 10.09 crores Saiyaara – 9.4 crores Housefull 5 – 8.02 crores Thamma – 6.37 crores Tere Ishk Mein – 5.65 crores Baaghi 4 – 5.54 crores Sky Force – 3.82 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 3.31 crores

