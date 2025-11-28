Vilaayath Budha, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, has concluded its opening week on a poor note. After a slow start, the film was hoping for some turnaround over the weekend, but it didn’t happen. Things became worse on weekdays, and there was no sign of bouncing back at the Indian box office. Eventually, the film ended its first week with a disappointing total of less than 5 crores. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 7!

How much did Vilaayath Budha earn at the Indian box office in 7 days?

The Mollywood action drama received mixed reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, word of mouth has been average. Due to such a reception, it never made a comeback after a slow start of 1.7 crores. Over the weekend, the film experienced a decline in its performance and earned only 3.45 crores during its 3-day opening weekend. During weekdays, it managed to add just 1.12 crores.

Overall, Vilaayath Budha ended its 7-day opening week at just 4.57 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, the gross domestic total is 5.39 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 1.7 crores

Day 2 – 1 crores

Day 3 – 75 lakh

Day 4 – 35 lakh

Day 5 – 35 lakh

Day 6 – 25 lakh

Day 7 – 20 lakh

Total – 4.57 crores

Turns out to be a major failure!

Due to poor performance in the opening week, Vilaayath Budha has lost the majority of its shows on the second Friday, and it will remain in theaters for another week, just for the sake of it. It won’t be able to make significant earnings and is heading for a lifetime collection of less than 5.5 crore net at the Indian box office.

For Prithviraj Sukumar, it’s a big blow as he returned to the big screens after being a part of a money spinner like L2: Empuraan. Let’s hope he bounces back with his next.

