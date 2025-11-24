After delivering a big money-spinner this year with L2: Empuraan, Prithviraj Sukumaran is back on the big screen with Vilaayath Budha. The film had low pre-release buzz, and it was never expected to have a big start. On the opening day, it opened with low numbers, but over the opening weekend, it was expected to show some growth and score at least a respectable total. Unfortunately, it failed to do so and accumulated a shockingly low collection. Keep reading for a detailed day 3 report!

How much did Vilaayath Budha earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

The Malayalam drama has received mixed reviews from critics, and the word of mouth among the audience is average. With such a reception, there’s a lack of enthusiasm around the film, which resulted in the disastrous numbers in the first 3 days. On day 1, it earned 1.7 crores. Instead of showing a jump on day 2, it saw a dip and earned just 1 crore. On day 3, it dropped further and earned 75 lakh.

Overall, Vilaayath Budha has earned a poor total of 3.45 crore net at the Indian box office during the opening weekend, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, the total stands around 4.07 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 1.7 crores

Day 2 – 1 crore

Day 3 – 75 lakh

Total – 3.45 crores

Registers the 2nd lowest opening weekend for Prithviraj post-COVID

With just 3.45 crores coming in during the first 3 days, Vilaayath Budha has registered the second-lowest opening weekend for Prithviraj Sukumaran in the post-COVID era. It managed to beat only Theerppu (1.02 crores). It occupied the position below Gold (4.41 crores).

Take a look at the opening weekend collection of Prithviraj’s post-COVID releases (highest to lowest):

L2: Empuraan – 59 crores (4-day) Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life – 30.3 crores (4-day) Guruvayoorambala Nadayil – 18.8 crores (4-day) Kaduva – 10.1 crores (4-day) Jana Gana Mana – 7.35 crores (4-day) Kaapa – 5.1 crores (4-day) Gold – 4.41 crores (4-day) Vilaayath Budha – 3.45 crores Theerppu – 1.02 crores (4-day)

