Dies Irae, starring Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role, has exceeded expectations during its theatrical run. Made on a controlled budget, the film emerged as a good success at the Indian box office, and it continues to make moolah. However, in the ongoing fourth week, the pace has slowed down, and it seems that the film will stay in theaters for a week or so. In such a situation, it is most likely to miss one important milestone. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 23!

How much did Dies Irae earn at the Indian box office in 23 days?

The Mollywood horror thriller has been enjoying positive word of mouth, resulting in good collections during the first three weeks. On the fourth Friday, day 22, it dropped to 8 lakh. Yesterday, on day 23, it displayed some growth and earned 13 lakh. As we can see, though there was an upward trend, the collection was low.

Overall, Dies Irae has earned an estimated 40.88 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 48.23 crores.

Take a look at the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 26.45 crores

Week 2 – 11.1 crores

Week 3 – 3.11 crores

Day 22 – 8 lakh

Day 23 – 13 lakh

Total – 40.88 crores

To miss one important milestone

As we can see, Dies Irae has earned 40.88 crores so far, and since its pace has gone down, it will miss the 50 crore milestone. From its current position, the film might add 1-1.5 crores to its tally, thus missing an opportunity to reach 50 crores in net collections. Nonetheless, it’s a box office success.

More about the film

The Mollywood horror thriller is directed by Rahul Sadasivan and produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S. Sashikanth under the banner of YNOT Studios and Night Shift Studios. It also stars Sushmita Bhat, Gibin Gopinath, and Jaya Kurup in key roles.

