Pranav Mohanlal is doing a phenomenal job with his horror thriller, Dies Irae. In 11 days, the film has grossed over 70 crore at the worldwide box office, bringing achievement for the actor. However, what is more interesting is that with Pranav’s horror film, even Mohanlal has been able to reclaim a record at the box office!

Pranav Mohanlal’s Win Helps Mohanlal Claim The Throne!

Pranav Mohanlal’s film is now the 5th highest-grossing Malayalam film at the worldwide box office. To claim this spot, the actor has pushed Alappuzha Gymkhana (72.23 crore) out of the top 5 films. Recently, with Lokah, Naslen broke Mohanlal’s monopoly in the list, becoming the second actor to have more than one film in the top 5.

Dies Irae Worldwide Box Office

With Dies Irae becoming the fifth highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide, Pranav Mohanlal pushed Naslen and gave back Mohanlal his record of being the only actor to have more than one film in the list of the top 5 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2025 at the worldwide box office!