Naslen’s Alappuzha Gymkhana is roaring at the box office, and after 24 days, it stands at 71.08 crore worldwide. It seems difficult for the film to touch the 100 crore mark, given its pace, since it might be gearing up for its OTT release after the four-week cap lifts.

However, the sports comedy has managed to bring a unique milestone, and very soon, it might change the history of the Malayalam Box Office altogether. Currently, Khalid Rahman’s film has entered the top 25 highest-grossing Malayalam films worldwide.

Alappuzha Gymkhana Ready To Enter Top 20 Malayalam Films

Alappuzha Gymkhana is only 1.9 crore away from axing the 20th highest-grossing Malayalam film – Premam. Nivin Pauly’s film is the 20th highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide, with a gross collection of 73 crore worldwide!

Naslen‘s film is very soon axing Premam’s spot to make its way into the list of top 20 Malayalam films worldwide. Moreover, this is an achievement for a small-budget film reaching this pedestal in only 24 days of its lifetime run.

Entering the list of the highest-grossing Malayalam films worldwide would be the biggest achievement for Naslen’s sports comedy. Interestingly, this would be Naslen’s second film in the top 20, with Premalu already securing the 8th spot with a collection of 132.79 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Rated 7.3 on IMDb, Alappuzha Gymkhana is directed by Khalid Rahman. The official synopsis for the film says, “After failing exams, students try entering college through sports quotas, picking boxing. They luck through district matches, but face uncertainty at higher competition levels.”

