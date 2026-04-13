When the opening season of the critically acclaimed coming-of-age psychological drama Euphoria premiered in 2019, it received widespread praise from both critics and audiences. In 2022, the second season was released. For her role as the troubled teenager Rue, Zendaya won two Primetime Emmy Awards.

For those who were waiting for the third season, there’s good news: Euphoria Season 3 has premiered on HBO Max on April 12, 2026. The remaining seven episodes will air weekly, and the season finale will air on May 31, 2026. Season 1 received an 80% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, Season 2 got a 78% rating as per Rotten Tomatoes, and Season 3 currently holds a 44% score at the time of writing, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

Now, if you’re wondering how much the cast members of Euphoria Season 3 have earned, we’ve got you covered. Read on to find out what Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and other cast members were paid.

What Did Zendaya Earn For Euphoria Season 3?

After gaining widespread recognition in HBO’s teen drama Euphoria and starring as MJ in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man films, Zendaya further cemented her reputation as a dependable performer with films like Dune: Part One, Dune: Part Two, Challengers, and, most recently, The Drama.

According to a report by Spoiler Bolavip, Zendaya earned around a whopping $1 million per episode for Season 3. This is a significant increase from her paycheck in the earlier seasons. However, the figure is not yet confirmed by official sources.

Sydney Sweeney’s Season 3 Paycheck

Sydney Sweeney’s last theatrical release was the 2025 psychological thriller The Housemaid, which earned an impressive $398.8 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

After earning around $25,000 per episode in the previous seasons, Sydney Sweeney could reportedly have earned just under $1 million per episode for Euphoria Season 3, according to Spoiler Bolavip. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

Jacob Elordi’s Euphoria Season 3 Paycheck

Jacob Elordi, whose latest theatrical release, Wuthering Heights, is currently the highest-grossing romantic film of 2026 so far, as per Box Office Mojo. He plays the role of Nate in the series.

Like Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi is said to have reportedly earned a similar amount to what Sydney Sweeney got for the third season, that is, around $1 million per episode, according to Spoiler Bolavip. There is no confirmation yet on the exact salary amount from the makers.

In addition to Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi’s Euphoria Season 3 earnings, other cast members, namely Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, and Hunter Schafer, are expected to have earned somewhere between $250,000 and $500,000 per episode, according to The Richest (reported via Spoiler Bolavip).

Euphoria Season 3 – Official Trailer

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