Russell Crowe stepped into the skin of German Nazi leader Hermann Goring with a force that has pulled audiences straight into the dark heart of Nuremberg. At the same time, Rami Malek’s steady hold on US Army psychiatrist Douglas Kelley has kept the film beating at a sharp pace. Their heavy pairing in Nuremberg has pushed the film into a brighter and louder space than many expected, and the numbers have quietly delivered a story of their own as the film stands close to Dwayne Johnson’s 2025 film, which didn’t fare well despite massive expectations.

Nuremberg Box Office Summary: Domestic Numbers Stand Close To The Smashing Machine

The domestic run of Nuremberg has reached $11.3 million in the United States, pulled together while playing in a little over 600 theatres as of now. This small but steady climb has already lifted the film close to Dwayne Johnson’s MMA biopic, The Smashing Machine, which wrapped its entire box office life at $11.4 million.

Worldwide, Nuremberg stands at $14 million, a figure that hints at a stronger possibility if overseas markets had opened their arms wider. The film’s start in the United States came with a $3.8 million weekend from 1,802 theatres, each pulling an average of $2,154.

The second weekend remained loyal with $2.4 million, and the third continued to perform well with $1.2 million, which is rare for a historical drama that loses theatres each week. Now the fourth weekend is coming with more theatre drops on the way, and the million mark that defined the past weekends is likely out of reach. The usual Tuesday boost that many films depend on also slipped through its fingers as the movie dipped by 10% instead of climbing a little.

Oscar Buzz Keeps Nuremberg In The Spotlight

Still, Nuremberg remains a quiet favourite for the coming Oscar season, pushed ahead by performances that are already being talked about inside industry rooms. This places it on the same awards track as The Smashing Machine, though the financial expectations of both films tell two very different tales. Johnson’s film, once expected to be a roaring hit, carried the weight of high expectations and ultimately hurt A24, incurring losses that dragged the project into unwelcome territory. It also placed a harsh mark on Johnson’s career at a stage where he hoped for a creative turnaround.

For now, Nuremberg moves ahead with its slow but firm steps, proving that strong performances and a steady audience can still lift a film above predictions.

Nuremberg Box Office Summary (via Box Office Mojo)

Domestic – $11.3 million

International – $2.7 million

Worldwide – $14 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

