Shehnaaz Gill led romantic comedy Ikk Kudi has completed a month in theatres. It has emerged as a success and is currently the 6th highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. Scroll below for the latest box office collection, budget, profits, and more details!

Ikk Kudi Box Office Collection Day 30

According to Sacnilk, Ikk Kudi collected 2 lakhs on day 30. It is nearing saturation as daily earnings have stayed below the 10 lakh mark, despite the weekend boost. Compared to 3 lakhs garnered on the 5th Friday, it saw a slight decline.

The overall box office collection in India has reached 5.15 crores. It is the 6th highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. The next target was to beat Nikka Zaildar 4 (5.47 crores), which will now stay out of reach. Including GST, the gross total comes to 6.07 crores.

Check out the box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 1.62 crores

Week 2: 1.88 crores

Week 3: 1.07 crores

Week 4: 53 lakhs

Day 29: 3 lakhs

Day 30: 2 lakhs

Total: 5.15 crores

What is the budget of Ikk Kudi?

Amarjit Singh Saron‘s directorial is reportedly made on a budget of 5 crores. In 30 days, the makers have registered returns of 15 lakhs. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 3%. Shehnaaz Gill’s debut production is a box office success, but it could not mint much profit for the makers. It will also fail to gain the hit verdict in its lifetime, as it was required to earn double its investments, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

Ikk Kudi Box Office Summary Day 30

Budget: 5 crores

India net: 5.15 crores

India gross: 6.07 crores

Overseas gross: 9 crores

Worldwide gross: 15.07 crores

Verdict: Success

