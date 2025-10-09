Nikka Zaildar 4 Worldwide Box Office: Only 28% Of Its Predecessor's Lifetime Total

Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa’s Nikka Zaildar 4 is heading towards the success mark at the box office. In seven days, the film stands at a total net collection of 3.53 crore, and this is almost 88.2% of its entire reported budget at the box office! However, the film will definitely miss the mark since it would need to earn a total of 8 crore to become a clean hit at the box office.

Ammy Virk’s Franchise Losing Its Charm?

Ammy Virk‘s franchise seems to be losing its charm at the box office. The predecessor, Nikka Zaildar 3 earned a gross collection of 19 crore in its lifetime. Meanwhile, the fourth instalment has earned only 29% of its predecessor’s total lifetime!

Nikka Zaildar 4 Box Office – Budget & Recovery

In seven days, the film stands at a total collection of 3.53 crore. It is only a few lakh away from recovering its entire budget. Nikka Zaildar 4 is reportedly mounted on a budget of 4 crore and it might recover the entire budget over the upcoming weekend. However, in any case the film might not grab the hit status.

Check out the day-wise collection of the Punjabi film at the box office.

Day 1: 1 crore

Day 2: 38 lakh

Day 3: 60 lakh

Day 4: 82 lakh

Day 5: 23 lakh

Day 6: 34 lakh

Day 7: 16 lakh

Total: 3.53 crore

Nikka Zaildar 4 Box Office Summary

Here is the box office breakdown of Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa‘s film after 7 days.

India Net Collection: 3.53 crore

India Gross Collection: 4.16 crore

Budget: 4 crore

Budget recovery: 88.2%

Overseas gross: 1.50 crores*

Worldwide Gross Collection: 5.66 crore

* denotes estimated figures

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

