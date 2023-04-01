Social media sensation Uorfi Javed brought a shockwave on Friday by apologizing to the world for her way of dressing. She has always been very bold about her fashion choices from making clothes out of fishnet to kiwi fruits recently. She has been often trolled and bashed poorly for her sartorial sense of fashion, hence when she posted an apology on her social media account, it went viral and today i.e. Saturday, trumped the netizens by declaring that it was all a part of her April Fools’ day prank. But the netizens wasn’t surprised at all. Keep reading to know more.

For the unversed, Uorfi rose to fame after appearing on Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar. She has appeared on several television shows, including the popular Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. But her real fame came from her fashion game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Friday Uorfi Javed took to her Twitter to pen an apology note for the choices of clothes she wears. She wrote, “I apologise for hurting everyone’s sentiments by wearing what I wear. From now on you guys will see a changed Uorfi. Changed clothes.

Maafi.” But she ended her ruse on Saturday morning with her Tweet saying, “April fool. I know so kiddish of me”

Check out the Tweets here:

I apologise for hurting everyone’s sentiments by wearing what I wear . From now on you guys will see a changed Uorfi . Changed clothes .

Maafi — Uorfi (@uorfi_) March 31, 2023

April fool 🤓🤓🤓

I know so kiddish of me — Uorfi (@uorfi_) April 1, 2023

But to Uorfi Javed’s dismay, the netizens weren’t surprised at all when she posted that it was just a prank. One of the netizens wrote, “U got me almost heart attack, man !!!”

Another suggested, “Aaj full kapde phan ko sabo bewkoof bana do …”

While a third user showing their lack of surprise wrote, “What more could we expect from you.”

Another coaxing her prank tweeted, “Not kiddish you are nonsense.”

One of them tweeted, “its ok , we all know that u r allergic to clothes”

Followed by, “Tmhe nange ghumne ka shoq hai…”

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Shehnaaz Gill Revealing Her Lucky Number In A Viral Video Makes SidNaaz Fans Emotional & It Matches Sidharth Shukla’s Car Number: “Kaise Sambhala Hoga Isne Khud Ko”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News