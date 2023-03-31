Umar Riaz is a well-known name in the telly world thanks to his participation in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15. While his friendship with his co-contestants like Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and others was talked about, his closeness to Rashami Desai also made the headlines.

In a recent interview, Umar got candid about his closeness to Rashami and revealed whether or not they were in a relationship. For those who don’t know, while reports claimed they were together, the two never came out and spoke about it. And now here’s what the doctor has to say.

In a recent interview, as reported by Telly Chakkar, Umar Raiz got candid and spoke his heart out about his relationship with Big Boss 15 co-contestant Rashami Desai. Asim Riaz’s brother said, “In the Bigg Boss house, when you get infatuated by someone, everyone will try to bring you down as they would want to win the show. When you get someone to support you on the show, it feels good.”

Umar Riaz continued, “It’s very obvious to get attracted to each other, and I did confess to her (Rashami Desai) that I like her. But I knew things would be different outside. We were very good friends, but there was a little bit of likeness that we had for each other. We didn’t take it to another level as we weren’t ready for it. We maintained the friendship and are still friends.”

While Rashami makes the headlines owing to her fashion sense – and sometimes gets trolled for the same, Umar is being offered a lot of projects but is choosing what he wants to do very wisely.

Were Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai really only friends and never more than that? We will never know.

