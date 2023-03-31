Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are one of Hollywood’s most loved celebrity couples. The two often share mushy posts on their Instagram, giving many of their fans couple goals. However, now TV actress Gauahar Khan recently called them dumb for a different reason. Scroll down to know

The Bigg Boss 7 winner, who is married to Zaid Durbar and currently pregnant, took to her Instagram Stories to call out both Justin and Hailey for making an insensitive remark about fasting during the holy month of Ramadan. Justin and Hailey were caught laughing over the aspect of fasting and claimed that it “deprives your body on nutrition.”

Gauahar Khan posted the video on her Instagram Stories and wrote in the caption, “Just proves how dumb they are. Only if they knew about the science behind it. And the health benefits from it! Get an education @Justinbieber and @haileybieber. It’s okay to have an opinion btw! But be intelligent enough to put forth correctly.”

Take a look at her Instagram story below:

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber recently appeared online for a page named Hijab Modern on Instagram. During the conversation, the celebrity couple discussed the concept of fasting and how it doesn’t make sense for them to fast.

“I gotta really think about that, I have never really done it…I think our bodies need nutrition to think properly, ” the Canadian singer says. Hailey then revealed how fasting off food never really “made sense to her.” She then went on to add, “if you want fast off the TV, fast off your phone, I think I believe in that more, but fasting off food… it never really made sense to me… or if you are fasting sweets or fasting sugar.”

Hailey Bieber then concluded by saying, “We’re totally like yeah, that’s why you are stupid!”

Meanwhile, Gauahar Khan and her husband, Zaid Darbar are keeping their Ramadan tradition alive. The actress often shares her journey of keeping the Roza in her Instagram Stories.

