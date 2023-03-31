Sunil Grover's Show Features 'Pols Aa Gayi Pols' Baba? A 'PR' Meme Circulates Around It, Netizens React - Watch

The Internet is one of the most fantastic places for time to pass and offers you a wide variety of content to consume. You name it, from blogs and educational videos to memes, and it’s out there on social media platforms. The latest addition to the meme universe is ‘Pols Aa Gayi Pols’, and netizens are going gaga over it, and guess what? Sunil Grover’s show ‘United Kacche’ features the PR ‘meme baba’ and is doing the rounds on social media with netizens reacting to it. Scroll below to watch the video.

United Kacche was released today and stars Sunil, Sapna Pabbi, Nikhil Vijay and Manu Rishi Chadha in pivotal roles. Grover happens to be a massive name in the television industry and enjoys a huge fan following on social media, with over 5 million followers on Instagram.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now talking about the latest meme trend, an Instagram page named ‘Ghantaa’ shared a video of Sunil Grover starring show ‘United Kacche’ X ‘Pols aa gayi pols’ meme. This is probably the best thing you’ll see on the internet today.

Take a look at the ‘Pols Aa Gayi Pols’ baba in Sunil Grover’s show below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ghantaa (@ghantaa)

Reacting to the video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Kya se kya ho gye dekhte dekhte 🥲”

Another user commented, “Best Thing On The Internet 💞♥️”

A third user commented, “Baba Bhi Modify Ho Gaya 🤣🤣”

A fourth user commented, “Oye pols aa gyi pols 🚔🚨🚔🚨”

Haha, we love Instagram and all the meme creators who work so hard and keep us entertained on good and bad days. LOL.

What are your thoughts on Sunil Grover’s PR meme video which is doing the rounds on social media? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Anupamaa Continues To Be The TV Queen & TRP-Ruler, Followed By Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin & Yeh Hai Chahatein Now Enters The Top 5 – Check Out The List!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News