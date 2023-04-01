It has been over two years since Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla breathed his last. The actor’s sudden demise left a huge void behind and left the nation heartbroken. However, it was Shehnaaz Gill, who was deeply impacted by his death as the actress was reportedly head over heels in love with television’s most popular hunk. We had seen her breaking down with Sid’s family & she is often seen paying tribute to the late actor. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when Sana revealed her lucky number at an award show, and she loved him with all her heart. Scroll below to read the details!

Sidharth and Shehnaaz met on the sets of Big Boss 13 and became everyone’s favourite. Their fans fondly call them Sidnaaz & they still enjoy a massive fanbase. It was reported that the duo was madly in love with each other, however, destiny had different plans for them. Sana never fails to express her fondness for the late actor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a video shared on one of their fan pages, Shehnaaz Gill was once quizzed about her lucky number during a stint on the stage. To which, Sana was quick to respond, saying that it is 12 12. For the unversed, the number has a special connection with Sidharth Shukla as it happens to his date of birth. In fact, Sid had the same number for his car as well. In the video, we can also see Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly, standing beside her and smiling. The video is proof that Sid holds a special place in her heart. As soon as the video went viral, their fans were quick to laud the actress and dropped some heartwarming comments.

One of the users commented, “And stupid people say she has forgotten him, apna dimag aur apna dil saaf rakho toh sab acha hoga.”

“Yeh hota hai pyaar.”

“She is the definition of a true lover.”

“She still misses him.”

“Kaise sambhala hoga isne khud ko.”

“That’s why they are sidnaaz.”

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIDNAAZ IS ADDICTION (@sidnaaz_obsessed20)

In fact, many bombarded the comment section with heart emojis. What are your thoughts on this beautiful video? Shehnaaz Gill has definitely restored our faith in true love, isn’t? Let us know in the comments section below!

For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Sunil Grover’s Show Features ‘Pols Aa Gayi Pols’ Baba? A ‘PR’ Meme Circulates Around It, Netizens React – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News